Beautiful weather arrives for the weekend along with some breezy conditions

Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 22:02:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous autumn weather will settle in over southern Arizona for the next several days.

Other than some breezy conditions, we'll see high temperatures approaching 90° through the weekend.

Dry air will remain with us for the next several days, so make sure you stay hydrated as your out enjoying our fine fall weather.

Some high clouds arrive this weekend, but we don't see any rain in the forecast for the next several days.

Make some plans to get outdoors and enjoy our awesome autumn weather!

Cuyler Diggs

