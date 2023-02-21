Watch Now
Back-to-back storms today through Wednesday

High wind and winter storm warnings
Posted at 5:37 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 07:37:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect increasing clouds, wind, and showers today.

This first system is coming from the south and won't be as cold as the next system arriving late tonight.

The second storm will bring much cooler air, record breaking high winds, more valley rain, and lots of mountain snow through Wednesday.

High Wind and Winter Storm Warnings go into effect tonight through Wednesday night.

The strongest storm is expected to be Wednesday with high winds, and significant snow in the mountains.

Meteorologist April Madison

