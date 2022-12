TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season.

Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today.

Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona.

Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings are in effect tonight, and again Wednesday night.

Otherwise expect a drying trend as temps climb to near average for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

