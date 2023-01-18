As clouds clear, cold air moves in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, with temps in the 30s and low 40s.
Highs will struggle to make it into the mid 50s in Tucson today as a cold air mass continues to dig into the area.
Expect patchy frost and freezing temps the next several mornings.
A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 9 AM Thursday.
Another storm system Friday won't bring much precip, but will reinforce the cold air with a hard freeze possible
for the Tucson area Saturday morning.
Meteorologist April Madison
