Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

As clouds clear, cold air moves in

Freezing and hard freezing temps coming
Freezing and hard freezing temps on the way
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 07:01:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, with temps in the 30s and low 40s.

Highs will struggle to make it into the mid 50s in Tucson today as a cold air mass continues to dig into the area.

Expect patchy frost and freezing temps the next several mornings.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 9 AM Thursday.

Another storm system Friday won't bring much precip, but will reinforce the cold air with a hard freeze possible
for the Tucson area Saturday morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018