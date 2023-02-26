Another winter storm: Rainy and snowy Sunday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm and windy start to the weekend will quickly change overnight into early Sunday morning. Another winter storm will bring rain showers as well as snow as low as 3,000 feet. Mountain areas could see up to a foot of additional snow.

This storm is moving quickly, however, and should pass through the Tucson metro area by early afternoon Sunday. The cold air will stick around through the day, however, with highs staying in the 40s and 50s across Southern Arizona.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry and a bit warmer before another storm arrives late Wednesday.

