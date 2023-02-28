Another winter storm is heading our way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We prepare for our next wave of winter weather as another strong cold front barrels across the state with wind, cold air, rain and snow.

The front will arrive Wednesday night and we could even see a few flakes of snow in Tucson.

Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for the mountains of southeastern Arizona where up to 14" of fresh snow could fall above 7,000'.

The storm will quickly move east and leave behind some freezing temperatures for Friday morning.

A nice recovery is on the way for the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

Keep the winter weather gear handy!

Cuyler Diggs

