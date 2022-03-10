Another winter-like storm will bring more windy, chilly weather to southeastern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another change in the weather is on the way and this one will bring another round of wind, chilly air, a few light showers and even some snow above 4,000'.

Our next wintry mix will arrive late Thursday and move east Friday morning.

As the system approaches the area, strong southwest wind will gust up to 45 mph across southeastern Arizona.

Blowing dust and high wildfire danger will be a concern for Thursday afternoon before the clouds and a few showers arrive.

Moisture will be limited and most shower activity will remain east of Tucson, but a few showers will be possible in the metro area.

Warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend and 80s return by the beginning of next week.

Get ready for a big swing in temperatures over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

