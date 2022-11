TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona enters another week with high temperatures in the 70s in Tucson and mid to upper 60s in Sierra Vista.

The slight breeze will continue through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s in Tucson and 30s and 40s in Sierra Vista.

By Friday, there's a chance of isolated showers through the weekend.

