TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite the increasing clouds today, highs should still be a little warmer than yesterday.

Highs will climb to the low 70s in Tucson today, with 60s across the far southeast.

The precipitation will stay mostly north with a slight chance of valley virga-sprinkles and mountain snow showers.

Otherwise, dry weather with normal to above normal temperatures will prevail through

this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS