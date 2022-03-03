Another unseasonably warm day, then the winds of change arrive tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more unseasonably warm day before the winds of change arrive!

Becoming partly cloudy, breezy late in the day, and staying warm.

Friday will bring stronger winds, dust and fire concerns, and much cooler air.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of southeast Arizona from 10 AM through 6 PM Friday. Winds will pick up between 20-30 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph.

Highs will drop from the mid 80s today, to the low 70s Friday, then near 60° by Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible over the weekend, mainly north and east of Tucson.

April Madison

