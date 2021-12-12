Another system bringing showers, mountain snow and cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mid-70s on tap before another weather system moves in.

The system moves through Monday night to Wednesday. Tucson will have a slight chance of showers Tuesday morning and then a better chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon with this storm. Snow levels drop to 7,000 feet Wednesday morning with a few inches of snow likely above that level.

The rest of the week will be more seasonal with high temps in the 60s.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

