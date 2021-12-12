Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another system bringing showers, mountain snow and cooler temperatures

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN9
FGcKkBEVUAAV2x1.jpg
Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 19:31:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mid-70s on tap before another weather system moves in.

The system moves through Monday night to Wednesday. Tucson will have a slight chance of showers Tuesday morning and then a better chance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Tuesday afternoon with this storm. Snow levels drop to 7,000 feet Wednesday morning with a few inches of snow likely above that level.

The rest of the week will be more seasonal with high temps in the 60s.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018