Another storm system will bring cooler temperatures to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system is moving across the Southwest and will bring more weather changes to southern Arizona.
A cold front will sweep across the region and bring gusty wind, cooler temperatures, a few rain showers and even a few light snow showers to elevations above 8,000'.
High temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s to lower 70s to finish the week and overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid-40s.
This weekend, a nice rebound will bring high temperatures back into the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.
Keep those warmer jackets handy for some chilly nights and chilly mornings to finish the week!
Cuyler Diggs
