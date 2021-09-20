Watch
Another shot of monsoon moisture at the end of the week

Dry and breezy the next couple days, east winds Wednesday, and parts of our area get rain by the end of the week.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Sep 20, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting off cool in the upper 60s with a high temp in the mid 90s today. That's right about average for this time of year.

Temps creep up a few degrees the next couple of days. Wednesday the winds will shift from the east and it will be a breezy day.

Models show a closed low off the coast of California later in the week. That will allow moisture to flow back into our area.

Stay tuned as we work out the details of where the rain will go and just how much will fall.

Brian Brennan

