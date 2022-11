TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another nice day before our next wind maker arrives for the weekend.

Some passing clouds to start the day, then clearing by this afternoon.

Highs will be near, or slightly below, normal again today then dropping a few degrees over the weekend as gusty easterly winds return.

Highs will be near 70° Saturday, then drop to the mid 60s by Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

