Another quiet day before winds of change and showers arrive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another frosty start to the day, with mostly sunny skies and highs similar to Monday.

Afternoon breezes will start to pick up today, then becoming much stronger Wednesday ahead of our next storm.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 2 PM to midnight. Southwest winds will pick up 20-30 mph, gusting up to 55 mph. This will also bring blowing dust concerns.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect late Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, above 3,000'.

Snow levels possibly approaching valley floors.

Cold mornings, otherwise dry and warmer the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

