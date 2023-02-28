Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another quiet day before winds of change and showers arrive

A below average and breezy end to February
Wind, rain, snow, and much cooler air coming
Posted at 5:11 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 07:11:23-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another frosty start to the day, with mostly sunny skies and highs similar to Monday.

Afternoon breezes will start to pick up today, then becoming much stronger Wednesday ahead of our next storm.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday from 2 PM to midnight. Southwest winds will pick up 20-30 mph, gusting up to 55 mph. This will also bring blowing dust concerns.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect late Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night, above 3,000'.
Snow levels possibly approaching valley floors.

Cold mornings, otherwise dry and warmer the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018