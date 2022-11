TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cool start to the day, with increasing clouds.

A few afternoon breezes with highs staying seasonably warm, climbing to the low 80s in Tucson.

Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday with seasonable temps. A storm system will bring strong winds, a chance of valley rain, and mountain snow Wednesday night into Friday.

Much cooler temperatures Thursday into next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS