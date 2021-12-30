Watch
Another, much stronger, weather system will bring widespread rain and significant mountain snow

More rain and mountain snow
Posted at 6:35 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 08:58:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ready for a stronger round two?

We'll see increasing clouds and a 30% chance for rain this afternoon.

Showers and storms will increase tonight through early Saturday, with significant rain and mountain snow.

Once the system exits Saturday afternoon, much colder air will arrive.

Sunday morning could be the coldest of the season, with temps dipping to the mid to upper 20s.

Dry weather and a warming trend next week.

April Madison

