TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A drier and warmer air mass today, but more active for the weekend.

We will see another down day, with only a 30 to 40% chance for storms today and tonight in Tucson.

Increasing moisture will return for a better chance of showers and storms over the weekend, and into early next week.

Highs will hover in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Meteorologist April Madison

