TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few showers will likely move through this morning, mainly before 11 AM.

Skies will clear to partly cloudy with only a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.

Staying well below normal again today.

While remaining active, the storm track will shift north enough for warming temperatures and a mostly dry forecast Wednesday onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

