Another chilly start to the day, but warmer this afternoon

Breezy winds return to the forecast
Posted at 5:27 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 08:28:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clear skies with some lower valleys south and east of Tucson flirting with freezing temps through sunrise.

Otherwise, we can expect a nice afternoon, with highs warming to around 80° for Tucson.

A weak weather system will pass to our northeast on Thursday bringing breezy, northwest winds and a few degrees of cooling to the area.

Quiet weather will follow through the weekend accompanied by a gradual warming trend.

Meteorologist April Madison

