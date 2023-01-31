Watch Now
Another chance of rain returns to southern Arizona

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next weather system is moving closer to southern Arizona and will bring some light rain and mountain snow through the middle of the week.

This system isn't particularly cold and doesn't have much moisture to with, so rain and snow totals will be light.

Most areas will see less than 0.25" of rain and the mountains will see 1 to 2" of snow above 7,000'.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s but, by the weekend, return to the low to mid-70s.

Don't put away the jackets, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

