Another chance of rain arrives this week

Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 23:01:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warm start to the finish will give way to another storm system that will arrive by the middle of the week.

Cooler temperatures, an increase in wind and a few showers will accompany this next system when it arrives Wednesday.

Most lower elevations will see rainfall totals of less than a quarter-of-an-inch and snow levels will only drop down to 7,000'.

The storm will quickly clear the area and leave behind some cooler air to finish the week with highs staying close to 70°.

Don't put away those jackets, just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

