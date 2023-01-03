Watch Now
Another chance of rain and snow before warmer air returns

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 19:52:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter-like weather will continue into Tuesday as another system passes over Arizona.

A few more showers and some mountain snow will fall, but most accumulations will be relatively light.

Most rain totals will run around additional 0.10" and most snow totals will run in the 1 to 3" range except for the White Mountains where up to 8" could fall.

Warmer, drier air will return for the end of the week along with high temperatures in the lower 70s by Thursday.

A little something for everyone as we get 2023 started!

Cuyler Diggs

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018