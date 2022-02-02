Another blast of winter weather arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another blast of winter-like weather is heading for southern Arizona and will have us feeling a big chill for the end of the week.

Wednesday, a cold front will move across the state and bring gusty wind, a little light rain and some mountain snow to the region.

Rain and snow totals will be light because this system won't have much moisture to work with and the front will pass quickly to the east.

Snow levels will drop down to around 4,500' and 1 to 3" of snow will be possible in the higher elevations.

Our biggest concern will be the sub-freezing temperatures heading our way.

A Freeze Warning has already been posted for the lower elevations of southeastern Arizona from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s in many locations, including the Tucson metro area.

A slow warming trend will return for the weekend.

Prepare now for cold temperatures!

Cuyler Diggs

