Another blast of winter weather arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next winter storm will bring more snow to southeastern Arizona which will include some light snow for the Tucson metro area.

The storm will quickly move to the east and leave behind some bitter cold air that will bring a hard freeze to most of southern Arizona early Thursday morning.

Low temperatures will drop into the mid-20s in and around Tucson so make sure to take action to protect pipes, plants, pets and people from sub-freezing conditions.

Warmer weather returns for the end of the week, but another storm is on the way that will bring another chance of rain to southern Arizona by Sunday.

Our wild winter weather pattern continues!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

