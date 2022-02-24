Another blast of cold air brings a chill back to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another strong winter storm has brought wind, rain, snow and cold temperatures back to southern Arizona.

This will leave us feeling chilly for the end of the week with overnight lows dipping down to around, or just below, freezing for Thursday and Friday morning.

This latest blast of winter weather won't last long and we'll be rewarded with some beautiful weather just in time for the weekend.

By Sunday, we'll be enjoying lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and lower 80s will return by the middle of next week.

Welcome to the transition from winter to spring in southern Arizona!

Cuyler Diggs

