Monsoon stays active through the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active weekend, Monsoon will get another boost in moisture this week.

Overnight showers will clear through the morning hours, and likely delay redevelopment during the afternoon.

That said, we can expect a 50% chance for more storms in Tucson this afternoon, or possibly leading into the overnight hours.

Any storms that do development will be capable of producing large hail, flash flooding, and damaging winds.

Daytime highs will remain near seasonal through the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

