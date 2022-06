TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An upswing in storm chances today.

We will see increasing clouds today, as highs soar to the low 100s again.

A little more moisture will bring an increase in storm chances today through the weekend, and especially on Sunday.

Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy runoff producing rains.

Meteorologist April Madison

