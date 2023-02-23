An active winter weather pattern continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our wild winter weather pattern continues as we wait for another cold front to swing across Arizona this weekend.

We will get a brief break from the cold, wet, windy weather to finish the week.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Friday and Saturday, but we'll see highs plunge back into the lower 50s for Sunday.

This next cold front will drop snow levels down to 3,000' and, in Tucson, we might even see a little light snow Sunday morning.

Another system is expected to impact the area by the middle of next week.

Our wild winter weather ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

