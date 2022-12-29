Watch Now
An active weather pattern to bring 2022 to a close

Posted at 7:57 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 21:57:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will remain quite active to finish the year and ring in the new year.

A series of storm systems will bring more chances of rain as we finish this week and start next week.

Most rain totals will be light, but the higher mountains could receive another 6 to 10" of fresh snow early next week.

High temperatures will stay in the 60s through New Year's weekend, but 50s arrive for the beginning of next week.

No freezing temperatures are expected for Tucson and vicinity through early next week.

Keep your jackets handy over the next several days!

Cuyler Diggs

