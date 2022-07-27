An active storm forecast through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An above average thunderstorm forecast for the remainder of the week.

Plenty of moisture in place to bring daily storm chances through the weekend.

The flow has weakened just a bit, so storms may stay mostly over mountains today, but any storm will produce heavy rain.

The FLOOD WATCH has been extended through late Thursday to early Friday!

Cooler than average high temperatures will also be a result of this pattern.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

