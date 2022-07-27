Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

An active storm forecast through the weekend

Flood Watch extended
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 08:52:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — An above average thunderstorm forecast for the remainder of the week.

Plenty of moisture in place to bring daily storm chances through the weekend.

The flow has weakened just a bit, so storms may stay mostly over mountains today, but any storm will produce heavy rain.

The FLOOD WATCH has been extended through late Thursday to early Friday!

Cooler than average high temperatures will also be a result of this pattern. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018