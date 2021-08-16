Watch
An active start to the work week as Monsoon brings more showers and storms

Monsoon stays active
Posted at 6:06 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 09:54:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mostly sunny start to this Monday, but increasing clouds and storms this afternoon through tonight.

Heavy rain, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms are the main threats today, then a more typical monsoon pattern expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended through 2 AM Tuesday morning, for all of southern Arizona.

Most locations will see drier conditions by Thursday into Saturday.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the next few days, then warming back to the mid to upper 90s over the weekend.

