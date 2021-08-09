An active Monsoon week on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mostly cloudy start to this Monday, with light to moderate showers possible through the morning hours.

If the clouds break up enough to allow some afternoon heating, we will see another 40% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

Increasing shower and thunderstorm chances will bring temperatures a few degrees below average much of this week.

Some storms will generate strong winds and heavy rain, which could lead to more flash flood concerns.

Stay tuned to KGUN 9 for the latest weather udpates.

April Madison

