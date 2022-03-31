After staying a bit on the cool side, temperatures will start to climb to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warmer weather pattern is returning to southern Arizona as we get closer to the weekend.

High temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the weekend and will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week.

A couple of weak weather systems will pass to the north and bring a few high clouds along with some breezy conditions on Thursday and Monday, but only northern Arizona will see any shower activity.

By the end of next week, we will likely be talking about some 90s returning to the forecast.

For now, enjoy the nice weather heading our way!

Cuyler Diggs

