After an active day, rain chances slow; cooler temps in the forecast

Rain chances will continue through the weekend, but the system is moving out of our area. Temperatures are cooler because of the storms.
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 01:34:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — After an eventful night of rain and flooding, the low pressure system is letting up a bit. There will be a chance for showers throughout the rest of the weekend but it will be lighter going into next week.

Some areas of southern Arizona received nearly four inches of rain and many areas saw a lot of flooding. The flash flood watch will continue through Saturday night at 11p.m. Temperatures will be about five to eight degrees below normal because of the recent storms and increased cloud cover.

The high temperature for Tucson on Sunday will be 87 and that will increase into the low to mid 90s as we head into next week. Most of southern Arizona will be in the high 80s to 90s throughout the next week.

The ground is very saturated, which sets our area up for flooding potential. If there is a flood remember to turn around, don't drown.

