After a chilly start, afternoon highs will gradually warm into the weekend

Gradual warming
Posted at 6:02 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 09:02:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up! It's going to be a very chilly start to the day.

After a freeze warning for much of southeast Arizona, highs will gradually warm back into the low 70s in Tucson today.

A warming trend is expected into the weekend, with less wind and dry conditions.

Tucson will return to seasonal temps by Friday, then warming to the upper 80s and near 90° for the weekend.

April Madison

