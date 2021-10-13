After a chilly start, afternoon highs will gradually warm into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up! It's going to be a very chilly start to the day.
After a freeze warning for much of southeast Arizona, highs will gradually warm back into the low 70s in Tucson today.
A warming trend is expected into the weekend, with less wind and dry conditions.
Tucson will return to seasonal temps by Friday, then warming to the upper 80s and near 90° for the weekend.
April Madison
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter