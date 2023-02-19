After a calm Saturday, active weather ahead for next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm and warm Saturday across southern Arizona, active weather will roll in throughout the next several days. There will be chances for showers on Sunday and Monday with highs in the 60s for Tucson. Sierra Vista will see highs in the 50s and 60s. Wind speeds will reach up to 17 miles per hour in the afternoon and early evening. The chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday for rain and mountain snow.

The active weather will continue until next weekend. Lows will remain in the 30s and 40s for southern Arizona.

