Above normal temperatures and breezy conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Flag Warning conditions are not doing firefighters any favors southeast of Patagonia.

Strong southwest winds and 40 - 50 mph gusts helped the San Rafael Fire burn to more the 10,000 acres today.

Winds are expected to calm after 8 p.m., but it will still be very dry.

There will be elevated fire weather concerns off-and-on this week with continued breeziness especially Wednesday.

Otherwise, temperatures will be slightly cooler this week in the mid to low-90s. The exception will be Thursday with a dip to around or below normal in the mid-80s.

Enjoy that break before a few triple digit days arrive starting next weekend.

Brian Brennan

