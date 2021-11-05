Above average heat continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The heat continues to build over southern Arizona and we'll see high temperatures approaching record highs to finish the week and going through the weekend.

Highs will hover around 90° through Sunday and the air will remain quite dry.

We'll have to make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of water over the next few days.

We will see a few high clouds, but there's no sign of rain in our forecast.

Just remember, once the sun goes down, the temperatures will drop pretty quickly at this time of the year.

Cuyler Diggs

