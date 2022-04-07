Watch
Above average heat continues through the end of the week with some big changes on the way for next week

Posted at 8:10 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 23:10:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above average temperatures will carry us through the end of the week, but much cooler air is just over the horizon.

High pressure will keep our high temperatures in the lower 90s all the way into the weekend, but a large area of low pressure will bring big changes early next week.

Our biggest concern will be critical wildfire danger because of a combination of strong wind and low humidity.

By the middle of the week, high temperatures will fall into the lower 70s with overnight lows dipping back into the 40s.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear we'll get any rain to help ease the high wildfire conditions.

Cuyler Diggs

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018