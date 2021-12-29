Watch
A wintry mix of weather will wrap up the year across southern Arizona

Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 28, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter weather will dominate our forecast as we finish the year.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the mountains of east-central and southeastern Arizona where up to a foot of snow could fall above 8,000'.

Below 6,000', we will see a few showers on Wednesday and another round of rain for New Year's Eve.

Most of us will see little more than a trace of rain with the first wave of moisture, but rain totals will climb to between 0.50" and 1.00" with the arrival of the next storm at the end of the week.

Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s through the end of the week.

This weekend, skies will clear and sub-freezing temperatures will return for Sunday morning.

Keep the winter clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

