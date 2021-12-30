Watch
A wintry mix of weather returns as we bring 2021 to a close

Posted at 7:47 PM, Dec 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong winter storm will bring rain, snow, wind and cold air to southern Arizona as we bring 2021 to a close.

Winter Storm Watches will go into effect Thursday afternoon for elevations above 7,000'.

As much as 2 feet of snow will fall in the higher mountain areas of east-central and southeastern Arizona along with wind that may gust as high as 40 mph.

Some impressive rainfall will occur in the lower elevations where amounts between a half-inch and an inch will be common.

The storm will move out Saturday morning and leave behind some cold air.

Overnight lows from Saturday into Sunday will drop into the upper 20s even in the Tucson metro area.

Warmer, drier weather returns early next week.

Get ready for a blast of winter weather as we get ready to wrap up the year!

Cuyler Diggs

