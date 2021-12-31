Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A wintry end to the year with rain, snow, wind and cold all in the mix

Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 21:51:47-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of winter weather will help bring a close to 2021.

Rain will fall in the lower elevations where we could see up to an inch of accumulation through Saturday morning.

Some heavy snow is expected in the mountains where nearly 2' of snow could fall above 8,500'.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the mountains of southeastern Arizona from late Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly and hover in the upper 50s through the weekend.

Saturday night, the skies will clear and allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Warmer, drier weather will return next week!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018