A wintry end to the year with rain, snow, wind and cold all in the mix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of winter weather will help bring a close to 2021.

Rain will fall in the lower elevations where we could see up to an inch of accumulation through Saturday morning.

Some heavy snow is expected in the mountains where nearly 2' of snow could fall above 8,500'.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the mountains of southeastern Arizona from late Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay chilly and hover in the upper 50s through the weekend.

Saturday night, the skies will clear and allow overnight lows to drop into the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

Warmer, drier weather will return next week!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

