A winter storm will bring strong winds, blowing dust, rain and snow today and tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winter storm will bring a variety of weather to southeast Arizona today into Friday as it moves across the area.

Expect showers beginning after noon, changing over to a wintry mix by tonight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM, with Winter Weather Advisories for the mountains until 11 PM.

Significant accumulation is expected in some mountain locations.

Much cooler today and Thursday with temperatures remaining below average through Friday, and widespread lows below freezing Thursday and Friday morning.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

