A winter storm will bring showers, gusty winds, and much cooler air through Thursday

Showers and cooler air
Posted at 5:41 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 08:01:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Don't forget the umbrella and coat!

A chance for showers this morning, then increasing through late afternoon.

Not expecting a lot of accumulation, and only a few inches of mountain snow, but much colder air through Thursday.

Highs will stay in the 50s today, then begin dropping through the day. Expect morning frost Thursday and Friday mornings.

After a couple of chilly days, there will be a warming trend into the weekend.

Another storm system is possible early next week bringing a another chance of showers to the area.

April Madison

