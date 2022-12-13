A winter chill stays with us through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big blast of winter weather arrived across southern Arizona and the cold air won't be too quick to leave.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s and lower 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Our biggest concern will be the possibility of freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Hard Freeze Watches have been posted for Wednesday morning as some morning temperatures could drop into the upper 20s.

Jackets and scarfs will come in handy for the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

