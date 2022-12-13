Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A winter chill stays with us through the end of the week

A winter chill stays with us through the end of the week
Posted at 7:16 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 21:16:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big blast of winter weather arrived across southern Arizona and the cold air won't be too quick to leave.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s and lower 60s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Our biggest concern will be the possibility of freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Hard Freeze Watches have been posted for Wednesday morning as some morning temperatures could drop into the upper 20s.

Jackets and scarfs will come in handy for the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018