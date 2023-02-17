A windy finish to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The work week will come to a close with more wind and some gusts could reach 40 mph.

For the weekend, the wind will settle down and temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s as we wait for a low pressure system to arrive.

This next system will bring a chance of showers to finish the weekend and a chance of showers all the way through the middle of the week.

No major accumulation is expected, but our weather pattern will remain active through the several days.

Our weather continues to bring plenty of variety!

Cuyler Diggs

