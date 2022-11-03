A windy, cold finish to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air arrives to finish the week and will have us feeling more like winter for a couple of days.

Gusty wind, a few light rain showers and some light mountain snow will accompany the cold air.

Moisture will be limited, so most of us will see less than 0.10" of rain and 1 - 3" of snow will fall above 7,000'.

High temperatures will stay close to 60° and overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s in and around Tucson.

A rapid warming trend returns over the weekend and into next week.

For now, prepare for some really chilly air!

Cuyler Diggs

