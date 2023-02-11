A wild winter weather pattern returns to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather will throw many changes our way over the next several days as a couple of winter-like systems cross the state.

The weekend will start out with mild, windy conditions that will give way to a few showers and some light mountain snow by Sunday night.

The week will start out quite chilly with highs only in the 50s before climbing back into the lower 60s for Valentine's Day.

Another storm system will bring another round of wind, cold air, light rain and mountain snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By Wednesday, highs will only climb into the upper 40s and a hard freeze is expected for Thursday morning with lows in the mid-20s.

Better hang on because it's going to be a wild weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

