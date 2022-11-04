Watch Now
A weekend warming trend is on the horizon

Posted at 7:03 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 22:03:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air is settling over southern Arizona and will have our overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s to finish the week.

The winter chill won't last long because some nice weekend weather is on the way.

By Sunday, we'll see high temperatures hovering around 80° and overnight lows will recover into the mid to upper 40s.

Next week, another system will brush the area and bring some breezy conditions back to southern Arizona along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Make sure to make some outdoor plans for the weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

